Hidden agenda behind Warisan’s malicious attacks against PH – DAP

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 6): DAP suspects Warisan has a hidden agenda for making malicious attacks against Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“When Umno-BN is pressuring the Prime Minister to hold elections during the flood season, Warisan decides to attack DAP and PH with baseless allegations, why so?” asked Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (DAPSY) Malaysia Bureau Chief of Millennials cum DAPSY Kota Kinabalu Chief Chan Loong Wei.

When flash floods occurred all around Tawau on Wednesday night, Chan said Warisan decided to launch another groundless attack towards DAP.

“Why not condemn the ruling government of the day, GRS and Barisan Nasional?

“Is there a hidden agenda behind all these malicious attacks against PH? Is it to help the government of the day to divert their failures in governing Sabah and Malaysia? It seems like Warisan is lending a helping hand to BN and PN,” he said in a statement yesterday.

“When Umno and PAS are in talks to recover the Muafakat National cooperation and GRS near to closing a deal with BN in Sabah, why is Warisan still focused on attacking Opposition parties? What is the true motive behind?”

Chan reminded Warisan that the then Prime Minister was Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“Petronas matters are under the jurisdiction of the Prime Minister, why did it suddenly become Lim Guan Eng’s failure to return oil royalties?

“When Shafie Apdal was the Chief Minister, he announced on the 29th of July 2018 that he would personally negotiate with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir on returning the oil royalties for Sabah. No one blamed Shafie Apdal for failing to persuade Tun, but it is unfair to suddenly point fingers at Lim Guan Eng for their failed negotiations,” he said.

“When Lim Guan Eng was the Minister of Finance, he was the first Finance Minister to increase the special grant entitled to Sabah under 112D of the Federal Constitution from RM26.7 million to RM53.4 million. When Shafie was a federal minister under BN from 1995 to 2015, 20 years as a federal minister, why did he never raise such a matter?

“When PH Sabah elected representatives filed a legal case against the Federal Government to regain the 40% tax revenue, it shows that PH is consistent in returning rights to Sabah. Although we were unable to rectify it due to the Sheraton Move, we continue to fight for it after being in the Opposition. This shows PH’s determination and commitment towards Sabahans,” he added.

Chan also said it is disappointing to witness former allies, Warisan departing from their original struggle and principles. However, he said DAP and PH Sabah will continue to voice out for the people against Umno-BN for triggering elections during the flood-prone season.

“This is also why three states led by PH namely Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan declared on Wednesday that they will not dissolve during the fourth quarter of 2022. We will continue to focus on the people’s livelihood issues and address the people’s concerns as that should be the priority,” he said.

Warisan Kota Kinabalu Division Information Chief Samuel Wong on Wednesday challenged DAP and their counterparts in PH to repeat the return of 20 per cent oil royalty to Sabah and Sarawak in their 15th general election (GE15) manifesto.

Samuel said DAP which was known for the party’s outspokenness, did not fulfil what they have promised in their manifesto for Sabah and Sarawak when they were in the federal government.

PH election manifesto had vowed to raise the oil royalty for Sabah and Sarawak from the original 5% to 20%.