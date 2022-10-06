KTS Bintulu the brainiest of the bunch in quiz competition final

KUCHING (Oct 6): The KTS Bintulu Branch team was crowned the winner of a quiz competition held in conjunction with KTS’ 60th anniversary celebration, here today.

The team bested five other teams in the final round of the competition held at Executive College’s Newton Lecture Hall at Crown Square, Jalan Pending.

Finishing as first runners-up was KTS Kuching Branch while KTS Sibu Branch placed third.

The competition was participated by KTS branches from Sibu, Miri, Bintulu, Kuching, Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia.

In the final round, the teams were required to answer questions from topics involving general knowledge, sports, geography, entertainment, mathematics and hobbies.

The competition was organised as part of KTS’ 60th anniversary celebration, with the aim of strengthening relationships and friendships among KTS staff from various branches in Malaysia.

Apart from the quiz competition, other events organised in conjunction with the anniversary celebration are the KTS Fellowship Dinner, KTS Managers Seminar, Long Service Award Ceremony and KTS 60th Anniversary Dinner, KTS Family Day, and Long Service Award Ceremony Lunch for KTS Kuching and Media Staff.