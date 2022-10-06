Kuching teen placed on good behaviour bond for retaining stolen motorcycle

KUCHING (Oct 6): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a 15-year-old boy to a one-year good behaviour bond for dishonestly retaining a stolen motorcycle in August.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi imposed the sentence on the minor, who pleaded guilty, after examining his social report from the Welfare Department.

He was charged under Section 411 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to five years or a fine upon conviction.

The teenager committed the offence around 1.30pm on Aug 26, 2022 at an agriculture shop at Jalan Jambu 2 in Kuching.

According to the facts of the case, on Aug 21, a 26-year-old complainant lodged a police report after realising his motorcycle, which was parked in front of his house, had been stolen.

Acting on information, police arrested the minor at the shop on Aug 26 and seized a motorcycle.

The investigation revealed that the motorcycle’s chassis and engine numbers matched those of the bike reported missing.

ASP Rogayah Rosli prosecuted the case while the teenager was unrepresented by counsel.