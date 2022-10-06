Landowners in Kpg Semaba, Tematu receive land titles

KUCHING (Oct 6): A total of 463 land titles under Section 18 of the Sarawak Land Code were presented to 399 landowners in Kpg Semeba and Kpg Tematu today.

Premier Tan Sri Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg handed over the land titles to the landowners at Kpg Haji Baki community hall near here.

Speaking at the ceremony, Abang Johari said it has been the policy of the state government to survey native customary right (NCR) land under Section 6 and Section 18 of SLC.

“We have surveyed so many NCR land under both sections but it is still not enough.

“This is an ongoing process, and the state government will continue to survey and issue land titles to NCR landowners,” he said.

Abang Johari said based on figures he obtained from the Land and Survey Department, about 2.6 million acres of NCR land had been surveyed under both sections, throughout Sarawak between 2010 and August this year.

“We have done the same thing before 2010 as well,” he added.

Earlier, Abang Johari said he had given the state Public Works Department the green light to proceed with the proposed extension of Kpg Haji Baki multi-purpose hall.

He said the extension was requested by Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, and the project has been approved.

“I have approved allocation for the proposed project. The cost is RM1.8 million,” he said.

Abang Johari later declared open the fully completed Kpg Haji Baki community hall.

The RM1.5 million hall project was scrapped by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government when it was in power, but the state government had now decided to pursue it and funded its construction.

Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap, Senator Dato Ahmad Ibrahim, and state Land and Survey Department director Datu Abdullah Julaihi were also present at the function.