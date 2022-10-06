Lee Kim Shin: S’wak govt always supports festive celebrations

MIRI (Oct 6): The state government has always supported various festive celebrations and activities that can promote racial unity and harmony among the multi-ethnic society in Sarawak.

It also has always emphasised on Sarawak’s multicultural diversity and showcased its uniqueness of unity in diversity, state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said.

“Our GPS government has always supported various festive celebrations and activities regardless of race and religion which will directly and indirectly promote unity and harmony in Sarawak,” he said.

His text speech was read by Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Senadin branch secretary Cr Jeffrey Phang, who represented him at the last day of the Navarathiri celebration at Sri Kamini Durga Eswari Amman Temple in Taman Tunku here yesterday.

Lee emphasised that it is imperative for Sarawakians to continue to be vigilant in safeguarding their unity and harmony.

“We should never allow extremists, be they racial, religious, political or social, to exert undue influence and jeopardise the stability, peace, unity and harmony that are prevailing in Sarawak,” he said.

Commenting on the celebration, the Senadin assemblyman said that he had been attending the auspicious event almost every year to give support to the Miri Hindu Society.

“Navarathiri celebration is one of the main celebrations being organised by the Miri Hindu Society in Miri every year.

“I am made to understand that the Navarathiri celebration is one of the main auspicious spiritual events in Hindu calendar and today is the last day of the celebration and it is indeed my great honour to participate in this final day of the celebration,” he said.

Lee said one of the most enjoyable and fulfilling aspects of his role as a minister in Sarawak is having the opportunity to meet and talk with people from different cultural backgrounds.

“This obviously enables me to understand their festivals and learn about their customs and traditions too.

“Once again, I would like to wish all my Hindu friends in Miri and Sarawak Happy Navarathiri and congratulations to all who have contributed to make this celebration a success,” he added.

Also present was Miri Hindu Society chairman Murugayah Veloo.