Man admits stealing RM1,000 to pay for sex, food in Sibu

SIBU (Oct 6): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a man to eight months in prison and fined him RM2,000 in default two months’ jail for theft.

Magistrate Mohd Syukri Mokhtar convicted Tony Asok, 41, to a charge under Section 380 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for a maximum 10 years in prison and a fine upon conviction.

For the second or subsequent offence, the accused shall be punished with an imprisonment term and shall also be liable to a fine or caning.

Tony stole RM1,000 belonging to a 34-year-old hotel receptionist around 2.15pm on Oct 2, 2022.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim discovered that her September salary of RM1,000, which she kept in her wallet, was missing and filed a police report.

Tony was arrested at 12.45am on Oct 3 at a bus stop at Jalan Market.

The theft was caught on a closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording.

In the recording, he was seen entering the hotel, going to the counter, and stealing the money.

He was also seen bumping into the victim’s colleague, who later picked him out during the identification parade.

Tony admitted he stole the money and used it to pay for sex and food.

Deputy public prosecutor Harvind Raja Gopal prosecuted the case, while Tony was unrepresented by counsel.