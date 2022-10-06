Man in Kuching rescued by co-workers after falling into river

KUCHING (Oct 6): A man was rescued here yesterday after he was believed to have fallen into the river at Jalan Sungai Sarawak while easing himself.

It is understood that prior to the incident, the victim and his two colleagues stopped their car at the riverbank around 5pm as he needed to urinate.

When he did not return after about 15 minutes, his two friends went to look for him and spotted him in the river.

They immediately jumped in to rescue him and then contacted the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) for assistance.

Bomba personnel upon their arrival at the scene attended to the victim before transporting him to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for further medical attention.

At the time of writing, it was informed that the man was still receiving treatment at the hospital’s accident and emergency unit.