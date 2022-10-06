Much-awaited Youth Day celebration to take place Oct 19-22 in Petra Jaya

KUCHING (Oct 6): The state-level Youth Day celebration to be held Oct 19 to 22 in Petra Jaya here is highly anticipated with much zest and a bigger crowd this year around.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah in stating this at a press conference here yesterday, believed there would be 10,000 visitors or more coming for the three-day event.

“I believe it will get good response since it could not be held the last two years. The last time it was held was in 2020 in Asajaya but attendance was limited due to restrictions from SDMC (Sarawak Disaster Management Committee),” he said.

Having ‘Youths To Spearhead Sarawak’s Future’ as this year’s Youth Day celebration theme, Abdul Karim deemed it befitting as he said it showed that the government recognised the contributions of youths and their roles in nation-building.

“With the implementation of Undi18, those 18 years old can already vote or even become candidates in election. They have a big role to play and it is important to have engagements with them,” he pointed out.

Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will officiate at the launch of the event at the Celebrations Square in Petra Jaya on Oct 19 and address the youths on Oct 22.

Among the activities lined-up for the Youth Day include Belia Got Talent competition, Nite Fun Run, auto show, extreme sports game demo, ‘Belia Kitchen & Entrepreneur’ with 40 participating vendor booths, exhibition from public and private sectors as well as from institutions of higher learning and also performances from local artistes, Aiman Tino and Amir Ukays.

The highlight of the event will be the State Youth Awards presentation to well-deserving individuals and youth organisations, Abdul Karim said.

“I hope those in Kuching and those who are planning to come to Kuching would make it to the Celebrations Square for the occasion,” he added.

Also present at the press conference were Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Deputy Minister Dr Ripin Lamat and the ministry’s permanent secretary Nancy Jolhi.