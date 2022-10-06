Orang Ulu chamber wants Sarawak to get RM15 bln under Budget 2023

MIRI (Oct 6): The Orang Ulu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OUCCI) has called on the federal government to allocate up to RM15 billion under Budget 2023 for Sarawak to catch up with development in Peninsular Malaysia.

Chairman Datuk Mutang Tagal said the sum should be double or even triple that of Budget 2021, where RM4.7 billion was allocated.

He said the bigger allocation for Sarawak would help with poverty eradication over time to boost economic development, businesses, cottage industries, and increase employment in tandem with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“Federal funds to carry out much-needed surveys of the huge Native Customary Rights (NCR) lands should be doubled to RM50 million next year to expedite issuance of legal documents and titles to avoid ambiguities, conflicts, and fights over boundary lots or domain,” he suggested.

He said there are millions of hectares of NCR land in the state yet to be surveyed and realising this goal would allow rural communities to develop their lands for commercial enterprises to increase household incomes, resonating with the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) spirit, where minorities such as the Orang Ulu are not neglected.

Mutang said the chamber also looked forward to federal funds to establish an agropolis in Orang Ulu areas of Belaga, Baram, Limbang, and Lawas.

He said the establishment of Agro-Tourism Parks showcasing the rich and unique cultures of different Orang Ulu communities and integrating them with nature would bring socio-economic benefits.

“Modules and efforts must be undertaken to ensure that these too will become Unesco World Heritage sites for sustainable agro-forestry tourism destinations,” he said.