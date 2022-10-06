PKR Sarawak backs calls for Dayak to be appointed as TYT

KUCHING (Oct 6): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak has backed calls to appoint a Dayak as the state’s next governor.

Deputy chairman Abun Sui Anyit said the appointment of a Dayak head of state would reflect Sarawak’s multiracial composition.

“To preserve continuous harmony in Sarawak, it would be good if a Dayak leader be appointed as the head of state,” Abun said in a statement yesterday.

His statement follows Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan’s recent list of proposed names to be appointed as Sarawak’s next governor when Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud steps down.

Among the names proposed by Voon from the Dayak community were former Minister of Energy, Water and Communications Tan Sri Datuk Amar Leo Moggie Irok and former Kapit MP Tan Sri Leonard Linggi Jugah.

Abun stated the conditions to become the state’s governor are not restricted to a race or religion.

“In the Sarawak Constitution, anyone who is qualified can be appointed as governor – it is not limited to any race or religion.

“There is no official religion in Sarawak unlike other states in Malaysia,” he said.

Abun also pointed out that appointing a head of state requires the support of two-thirds of state assemblypersons.

“This can be done easily by the GPS government as they hold 76 seats, well beyond the two-thirds required, which is 55 seats.

“With the Opposition state assembly members, I am sure we can achieve 100 per cent support from the members of the House,” he said.

Abun said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong would then appoint the governor at his discretion after consultations with the Premier for a four-year term, which can be renewed.

Yesterday, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said there is no need for anyone to suggest who should be the next governor as Taib is still serving his tenure.

Abdul Karim said there should not be any debate on who is to be the next head of state and for anyone to publicly propose names yet.

He added that Voon’s statements were to seek cheap publicity and could be influenced by what is being discussed in Sabah now where Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan has been proposed as the state’s first non-Muslim governor since incumbent Tun Jahar Mahiruddin’s tenure will end on Dec 31.