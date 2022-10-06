Sandakan, Tawau mini bus operators can change route

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 6): Sabah Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB) will be implementing the Mini Bus Route Change programme which is open for applications for mini bus operators in Tawau and Sandakan from 3 October 2022 to 31 October 2022.

Under the programme, mini bus operators will be allowed to change their existing operation route to a route that is more profitable for them, while at the same time meet the transportation needs of the local community.

“Operators who are interested and fulfill the requirements to take part in the programme are to fill up the application form through the CVLB website at https://www.lpkpsabah.gov.my ,” said CVLB chairman Dato Chin Kim Hiung in a statement on Thursday.

At present, there are up to 346 mini bus operators in Tawau as of 30 September 2022, with four zones and 33 routes; and 676 operators involving three zones and 61 routes in Sandakan.

Chin said that Sabah CVLB held a meeting on 28 September where issues related to mini buses in Tawau and Sandakan were raised by complainants from the public as well as findings from the Sabah CVLB survey.

Among the matters raised are the non-profitable operational routes and the mini bus frequencies which do not meet the needs of the public, as well as operators operating outside the permitted area.