Second suspect in Kuching girl allegedly sold for sex case further remanded

KUCHING (Oct 6): The second suspect in the case of a father who allegedly sold his 10-year-old daughter to his friends for sexual activities has been further remanded for five days to assist with the investigation.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi extended the remand order today until Oct 10.

The second suspect was previously remanded for seven days from Sept 30 until today (Oct 6).

Meanwhile, the fourth suspect, 63, who was allegedly involved in this case was remanded from Oct 5-11.

The victim’s father, who is the first suspect, 45, was further remanded for seven days from Oct 3, while the third suspect, 45, in this case was released on Oct 3.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(b) of the Child Act 2001 for child neglect and abandonment and Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape.

The first suspect was arrested on Sept 27 around 2pm in Matang, while the second suspect was arrested on Sept 29.

It is understood that a police report was lodged after the victim told her teacher about what her father allegedly did.