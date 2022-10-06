Sibu’s first locally built aluminium fast crew boat launched

SIBU (Oct 6): Sibu’s first locally built aluminium fast crew boat was officially launched here yesterday afternoon.

The boat named Marine Success was built by Sapor Shipbuilding Industrial Sdn Bhd at a cost of RM20 million.

Sapor Shipbuilding managing director Ting Hua Ang said the boat, the first of its kind, can hit a speed of 32 knots.

“It was ordered by MS Offshore Sdn Bhd and will be used by Petronas for offshore operations,” he told reporters at the launch.

Ting said the ship measuring 41.5 metres in length can carry up to 70 passengers.

“It comes with three main engines supplied by Yanmar Diesel with a horse power of 1,650 per unit, hence making it one of the fastest crew boats available thus far,” he said.

Among those present at the launch were Sapor Shipbuilding director Ting Hua Sing, Marine Creation Sdn Bhd general manager Hazrina Johari and chairman Captain Johari Mohd Noh, and Kaibuok Shipyard operation manager Arvin Puan.