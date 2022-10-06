Three families made homeless after longhouse fire in Miri

MIRI (Oct 6): Three families were made homeless today after a longhouse fire razed their units at Rh Kelabit Bakong near here.

The three families, consisting of four men, three women and four children, managed to escape the morning blaze unharmed.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), a distress call was received at 8.59am, and a team of 10 personnel was mobilised from the Lopeng station.

“When they reached the scene, the fire had already been under control and being put out by the residents,” the department said in a statement.

Apart from the destroyed three units at the longhouse, no casualties were reported.