Tiong hopes to see Sibu robust, vibrant through more festivals

SIBU (Oct 6): Dudong assemblyman Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing hopes to see more festivals staged in Sibu so as to make the town robust and vibrant.

He said the festival venues could also provide business opportunities to the entrepreneurs to promote their own unique products and creations.

“On top of that, the festivals can also transform Sibu into a town of water and cultural activities showcasing its famed foods and other unique ideas on offer,” he said at the handing-over of the approval letter from Registrar of Societies (ROS) for Sibu Pulau Li Hua Community Association to the new committee members headed by Renco Yong.

His speech was read by his representative Joshua Ting, the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Bawang Assan branch youth chief, during the Rajang River Festival held at Pulau Li Hua last weekend.

Tiong said the people of Sibu are blessed to have the mighty Rajang River which gives them an advantage to stage events and festivals.

“In a way, the presence of the river had greatly helped in charting the economic development of Sibu during the past generations and also for the future generations,” he added.

He reminded the people to continue making use of the Rajang River to promote and build a better Sibu for tomorrow.

On the formation of the association, Tiong reminded the members to work hard for the development of the area.

“Actively participate in the events that are staged and ensure that all of you play a vital role in building your township to become more vibrant and full of life,” he added.

Tiong approved a grant of RM20,000 for the association to stage its annual activities.