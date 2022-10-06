Two arrested for falsifying documents to get tender

SANDAKAN (Oct 6): Two persons have been detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly falsifying two important documents in order to obtain a national school canteen project in the district between 2020 and 2021.

According to source, the suspects, a man in his 40s who is self-employed and a woman in her 20s who is also the owner of a company, were arrested at the Sabah MACC Sandakan Branch office at about 9.40am when they gave evidence to assist in the investigation.

The source said the suspects had obtained the school canteen tender worth about RM30,000.

Meanwhile, Sabah MACC director Datuk S. Karunanithy confirmed the arrest and said the case will be investigated under Section 471 and 109 of the Penal Code.

He said both suspects will be charged in the Sandakan Special Corruption Court in the near future.