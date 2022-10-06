Uggah: Voting GPS crucial for Betong’s devt, prosperity

BETONG (Oct 6): Bukit Saban state assemblyman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah hopes that more than 80 per cent of voters in his constituency will cast their votes in favour of the GPS candidate for Betong in the coming parliamentary election.

He said this is a very crucial contribution from them for Betong Division to surge forward and achieve more progress and prosperity.

The Deputy Premier and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy president said this when meeting the chairmen and committee members of 17 sub-branches of the PBB Bukit Saban branch here today.

The meeting was to advise them to do their preparations, including getting ready their operation rooms and machinery.

He said this was also in furtherance of instructions from the party headquarters.

“Another vital task is for you to know all new voters in your respective areas and their whereabouts.

“Bukit Saban has registered an increase of around 3,000 new voters since the state election last year.

“Please woo them so that they will support our candidate,” he said.

He added, since the 2021 state election, the division had experienced the mushrooming of development projects and programmes.

“We must maintain the momentum. If GPS can successfully defend Betong, we are in for more better things ahead.

“Our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, for instance, had recently approved the formation of the Betong Division Development Agency (BDDA). This is certainly the way forward to more progress and prosperity for all eight state seats in the division. Besides that, BDDA has been given a huge budget of RM1.5 billion.

“We will soon engage with the people to find out their development priorities and their aspirations,” he said.

On the coming election, Uggah said although it was still very quiet on the opposition front in Betong, GPS supporters should not be lulled into complacency.

“We must always be aware of their every movement. We must be ready to rebut any issues they will exploit,” he said.

Uggah was joined by two political secretaries to the Premier Dr Richard Rapu and Petrus Igat Mathias and PBB Bukit Saban Wanita deputy chief Natasha Uggah at the function.