US keen to cooperate on energy, climate with Sarawak

KUCHING (Oct 6): The United States (US) has reiterated its commitment to strengthening relations and cooperation with Sarawak especially in relation to energy and climate crisis.

US Ambassador to Malaysia, Brian McFeeters said these are some of the issues raised and discussed during his courtesy call on Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, here, today.

“One of the main topics discussed was on energy and climate crisis (and the) things that the US government and US companies can do to work together with Sarawak.

“We also talked about our partnership programmes as we are active in a number of youth exchange and educational programmes here in Sarawak,” he told reporters after meeting Abang Johari.

Apart from the courtesy call, McFeeters is also expected to meet state officials working on forestry and energy as well as Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros) officials today.

Tomorrow, he is expected to attend Sarawak’s press roundtable event here. – Bernama