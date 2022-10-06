‘Why shouldn’t Sabah-Sarawak Gas Pipeline be shutdown?’ Baru asks Petronas after latest leak

MIRI (Oct 6): Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian has demanded an explanation from Petronas on incidents affecting the Sabah-Sarawak Gas Pipeline (SSGP), including a leak recently that reportedly led the company to declare force majeure for supply to its export facility.

“As a resident of the Lawas area and the representative of the people who live close to this SSGP, I demand an explanation from Petronas as to why leaks and explosions are happening with such frequency.

“Is it because of shoddy workmanship and inferior materials used in the construction? Is it due to poor or irregular inspections and maintenance? Due to the frequency of the incidents, Petronas must give a good reason why this SSGP should not be closed and shutdown once and for all,” he said in a statement.

Baru listed down four incidents affecting the SSGP – an explosion between Lawas and Long Sukang on June 10, 2014; a gas leak and explosion on Jan 10, 2018, that led to the evacuation of pupils from a nearby school; a gas leak at Long Segaman in Lawas on May 8, 2019; and an explosion between Long Kawa and Ba Selulong in Ulu Baram on Jan 12, 2020.

The Edge had reported on Wednesday that Petronas, in a response to Bloomberg, had declared force majeure on supply to its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility due to a leak on Sept 21 at the SSGP.

“Companies typically declare force majeure when an unforeseen event like a fire or natural disaster prevents them from complying with contractual obligations. With force majeure declared on supplies to the LNG plant, it is likely that Petronas can now use the same clause to cancel shipments to overseas customers,” the report said.

Baru demanded that Petronas confirm if the latest leak was near Pa Berunut, adding that the villagers in the area were not informed of the leak.

“I would like Petronas to confirm if this is true, and if so, why were we not informed when the leak happened near our homes?” he asked.

He said that the report in The Edge stated that the pipeline feeds the Petronas LNG complex, which exports gas to customers across Asia.

“It seems that Petronas only issued a statement when Bloomberg questioned them on the matter. Would they have remained quiet if no questions had been asked?” he asked.

He pointed out that after the explosion in 2020, when he was a Federal Minister, he had demanded assurance from Petronas that such an incident would not happen again.

“But it looks like the gas pipeline is going to be a perpetual hazard and continue to endanger the lives of the people in close proximity to the 512km pipeline.”

Meanwhile, The Borneo Post has contacted Petronas via email and a reply said a statement will be issued in due course.