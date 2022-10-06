Woman in Bintulu miraculously escapes unhurt after tree crashes down on car

BINTULU (Oct 6): A 28-year-old driver miraculously escaped unhurt when a tree crashed onto her moving car at Jalan Tanjung Kidurong following strong winds and heavy rain this morning.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) zone chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad the department was alerted about the incident, which occurred near Bintulu Stadium, by the car owner at 7.15am.

He said a team of rescue personnel from Bintulu fire station went to the scene, which was located 8km away from the station.

Wan Kamarudin said firefighters found the uprooted tree’s trunk and branches had smashed the car’s windscreen and bonnet.

He said firefighters used a chainsaw to cut away the trunk and branches and helped the driver to exit the vehicle.