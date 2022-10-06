‘Yarn bombing’ street art makes colourful splash in Kuching

KUCHING (Oct 6): Several trees in Jalan Padungan and Bishopsgate are making a colorful splash with hand-crafted art installations made out of knitted and crocheted materials dressed onto them.

The installation, an initiative by handcraft collective Yarn, Wild and Free, champions a form of street art known as ‘yarn bombing’ which involves attaching knitted or crocheted yarn to existing infrastructure to create eye-catching colourful art displays.

Yarn, Wild and Free founder Eleanor Nandong said this is the first time an art installation involving yarn bombing has hit the streets of Sarawak.

“It all started with the dream of bringing yarn bombing to Kuching because it’s never been done in Sarawak before.

“We have murals here but we don’t have other forms of street art and a lot of people think that those who crochet are just crafters when actually they are also artists in their own way.

“So we want to highlight to people that crafting and street art can be in different forms,” she said at the Yarn, Wild and Free Official Cast Off which was officiated by Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng at Jalan Padungan here today.

She pointed out that the crochet and knitted pieces were a mixture of works from crafters from Yarn, Wild and Free as well as crafting hobbyists who contacted them after learning of their initiative through social media.

“We had girls who asked if they could join and that’s why all the (crocheted) ‘squares’ at Padungan are different because they’re from different crafters who wanted to be involved.

“So it became a very community-oriented installation which has been really fun and we are hoping to grow this movement,” she said.

Eleanor hoped that the yarn bombing trend will continue to grow in the state much like how this knitting art movement has gained popularity in many countries around the world.

“We hope to start this year and have crafters from other countries come in and contribute their work to such installations.

“If we can have mural artists from other countries come in, why not have crafters participate in this yarn bombing art as well.

“That is why we started this movement and we are very proud to be the first in Sarawak to do so,” she said.

Meanwhile, Wee said the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will do its best to support local talents here.

“I strongly believe that we have a lot of local talents but are in need of a platform.

“We may not be able to provide funding but if you need to use a venue under our jurisdiction or basic support, we will be glad to try and assist,” he said.

He said it was high time that local talents such as artists are given the support they need.

“Don’t let the local talents go abroad and then start begging them to come back.

“We have a duty to promote them and make sure that they will be able to stand on their own ground,” he said.

The yarn bomb installations, held in conjunction with What About Kuching (WAK) 2022, will be on display throughout October.

To supplement the art installations, the homegrown artisans of Yarn, Wild and Free will also be conducting workshops to educate the public on the art of knitting, crocheting, macrame, and beading while at the same time, organise a mini hippie market to showcase their products.

Tickets for the Yarn, Wild and Free workshops are available at RM50 per person and can be purchased through WAK’s website.

The market will be on the second to the final weekend of October.