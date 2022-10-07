135 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 7): One hundred and thirty-five of the 138 new Covid-19 cases recorded on Friday in Sabah are under Categories 1 and 2.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said two cases are in Category 3 and another one in Category 4.

“The number of daily infections increased by six cases to 138 today, compared to the previous day.

“This increase is in line with the higher number of positivity rate from 6.96 to 7.19 per cent as well as the increased number of test samples.

Four districts reported double-digit infections namely Kota Kinabalu with 31 cases, Putatan 17, Sandakan 11 and Tawau 10.

Most districts recorded single-digit infections, while Beaufort, Kuala Penyu, Kunak, Nabawan, Sipitang, Telupid and Tongod did not report any cases in the past 24 hours.