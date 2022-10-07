Civil Defence Force identifies 30 flood hotspots in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 7): The Malaysia Civil Defence Force has identified 30 flood hotspots throughout the state as authorities prepared for the Northeast Monsoon which is expected to start from November until March next year.

Malaysia Civil Defence Force Sabah in a statement stated that Sabah is among the states that will receive rainfall at an average level between 100mm-400mm which is expected to end in March 2023

The agency has also listed 30 flood hotspots involving 667 areas with Paitan topping the list with 115 areas, followed by Beaufort (60 areas), Kota Marudu (55 areas), Kota Kinabalu (53 areas), Sipitang (45 areas), Tuaran (37 areas), Penampang (36 areas), Telupid (26 areas), Kudat (26 areas), Papar (25 areas), Tenom (23 areas), Pitas (23 areas), Membakut (21 areas) and Kinabatangan (21 areas).

Also in the list were Tongod (17 areas), Kota Belud (17 areas), Kuala Penyu (12 areas), Keningau (11 areas), Menumbok (nine areas), Tawau (six areas), Beluran (four areas), Sandakan (three areas), Ranau (three areas), Nabawan (three areas), Lahad Datu (three areas), Kunak (three areas), Kalabakan (three areas), Tamparuli (three areas), and two areas each in Tambunan and Putatan.

Meanwhile, the agency said 41 operation rooms will be in operation 24 hours a day involving one State Operations Control Centre, 27 District Operations Control Centres and 13 Unit Operations Control Centres throughout Sabah.

About 3,314 Malaysia Civil Defence Force personnel will be on duty and equipped with 26 Light Rescue Vehicle, 16 Medical Rescue Vehicle, 16 Heavy Rescue Vehicle, and 11 boats of various sizes, while 345 temporary flood evacuation centers, which could accommodate 131,330 people, have also been set up.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Sabah and Labuan meanwhile advised the maritime community to be alert as the country is in the transition phase of the monsoon season.

MMEA Sabah and Labuan director First Admiral Datuk Mohd Rosli Abdullah said based on the weather forecast report issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department, the country is now in the transition phase of the monsoon which is expected to start on October 3 until November 2022.

“This will cause more frequent rainfall and thunderstorms, including high tides and rough seas, especially in the eastern area of Sabah, followed by the Northeast Monsoon which will begin in November and is expected to end by March 2023.

“Based on weather forecasts, all parts of Sabah are expected to receive average rainfall, except in Kudat and Sandakan where rainfall is slightly above average in November and December,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Mohd Rosli therefore advised the maritime community to be aware of warnings issued by the authorities from time to time.

“Those going to sea must always prioritize personal safety by wearing life jackets to reduce any risk when at sea, inform the relevant authorities if you intend to go out at sea, inform your family members of your destination and location and always ensure the boats and all equipment are in good working condition,” he said.

Public and maritime communities are also reminded to contact MERS 999 or the Maritime Operation Center of Sabah and Labuan at 088-387774 which operates 24 hours.