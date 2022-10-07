45 illegal immigrants detained in KK

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 7): Forty-five illegal immigrants were nabbed by police in an operation around the state capital on Thursday.

Acting Kota Kinabalu police chief Superintendent Hajah Kalsom Idris said among those arrested were 26 men and 19 women, aged 20 to 50.

“The operation, which began at 3pm was carried out around the state capital, namely near the handicraft market and the night market along Jalan Sinsuran.

“The operation initially saw 100 people being detained and inspected by authorities and from the figures, 45 were subsequently detained as they were unable to provide any documents when asked by authorities,” she said when met during the operation on Thursday.

Kassim said the purpose of the operation was to flush out illegal immigrants who are still staying and hiding in the state capital illegally.

She said similar operations will be carried out from time to time and urged the public to inform the authorities on the existence of illegal immigrants near their areas.