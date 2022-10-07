Abg Jo: Lower Budget 2023 allocation for Sarawak acceptable if times bad

KUCHING (Oct 7): Sarawak can accept lower federal government allocations under Budget 2023 if the national economy is bad, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari said he understands that the nation’s economy has slowed down and Sarawak needs to be practical, but said it would be good news if the state received more funding.

“We do need the funding from the federal government because there are a lot of developments going on in state,” he told reporters after performing the ground-breaking for the Hikmah Headquarters Complex and Tahfiz School Building in Petra Jaya here.

Should the state receive lower allocations, the Premier said Sarawak will have to use its own funds for ongoing projects such as the coastal road network, as well as water and electricity supply.

“That’s why I always ask the people to pray that Sarawak’s revenue will continue to increase because with increased revenue for the state, we can carry out more developments on our own,” he said.

Budget 2023 is expected to be tabled by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz at 4pm today.

Meanwhile, when asked about Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) readiness for the coming parliamentary election, Abang Johari said the coalition has long been ready.

On whether a meeting involving all 19 GPS MPs in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday (Oct 4) was about election preparations he replied, “Only matters regarding the proposed Ordinance amendment related to the Inland Revenue Board, which will be tabled in the current (Parliament) session and nothing else. It’s just a normal discussion.”