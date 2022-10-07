Amanah Hartanah Bumiputera declares income distribution of 5 pct for 2022

KUCHING (Oct 7): Amanah Hartanah Bumiputera (AHB) has declared an income distribution of five per cent for the year 2022.

An Oct 6 press statement issued jointly by Pelaburan Hartanah Berhad (PHB) and Maybank Asset Management Sdn Bhd (MAM) said the final income distribution of AHB of 2.50 sen per unit is for the six-month period ended Sept 30, 2022.

This consists of a basic income distribution of 2.18 sen per unit and a bonus distribution of 0.32 sen per unit. The bonus distribution of 0.32 sen is contributed by PHB, as sponsor of AHB.

Bonus distribution is limited to the first 500,000 units held by unit holders.

Earlier in April 2022, PHB and MAM announced AHB interim income distribution of 2.15 sen a unit with a bonus distribution of 0.35 sen a unit for the six-month period ended March 31, 2022.

This brings the total income distribution to 5.00 sen a unit or equivalent to five per cent per annum with a total distribution of RM183.06 million for the 12-month period ended Sept 30, 2022.

PHB group managing director Dato Mahmud Fauzi Muda was quoted in the statement saying that despite prevailing market challenges, leasing activities have gradually improved in 2022 compared to 2021.

“With this latest income distribution, AHB has paid out approximately RM1.87 billion in dividend incomes to its shareholders since 2011.

“PHB is the sole operating arm of Yayasan Amanah Hartanah Bumiputera, a trust institution under the purview of the Malaysian government. AHB’s price is fixed at RM1 per unit, with enticing features such as instant withdrawal, Syariah-compliance and twice-a-year income distribution,” he added.

MAM chief executive officer Ahmed Muzni Mohamed was also quoted in the statement saying, “As announced during the interim income distribution in April 2022, we will continue to implement the re-investment scheme, under which income will be distributed in the form of units and/or cash, primarily to retail unit holders.

“Retail unit holders with an average minimum monthly balance of 10,000 units or less will receive the income distribution in cash, while those with more than 10,000 units will receive the income distribution in AHB units. Institutional unit holders will continue to receive income distributions in cash,” he said.

“Investors who receive income distribution in AHB units have the option of converting their AHB units into cash at bank branches as AHB allows instant withdrawals or redemptions.”

Towards the end of 2022, AHB will be launching its mobile application ‘MyAHB’ for unit holders to monitor and manage their AHB investments from the comfort of home.

The MyAHB mobile app allows unit holders to view their investment portfolio and account balance or subscribe to additional units or redeem their investments online.

“It can also track recent transactions and download account statements. This app is introduced to enhance user experiences, speed and conveniences especially to the younger generation whom are familiar with the digital platform,” said Mahmud Fauzi.

The income distribution of AHB is tax-exempt and payable net of zakat, he pointed out.

The cash income distribution will be credited directly into the unit holder’s bank account while unit income distribution will be credited into the unit holder’s AHB account on Oct 14, 2022.