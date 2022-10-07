Budget 2023: Govt allocates additional RM1 bln to eradicate hardcore poverty

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 7): Putrajaya will allocate RM1 billion to its existing Keluarga Malaysia hardcore poverty eradication programme (BMTKM) beginning next year, in its commitment to eradicate hardcore poverty.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz made the announcement during the unveiling of Budget 2023 in the Dewan Rakyat this evening

Tengku Zafrul said the allocations would see economic opportunities provided to some 50,000 hardcore poor households in the country. — Malay Mail

