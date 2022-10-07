Budget 2023: Putrajaya expands school aid to all households with RM825 mln

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 7): The government has announced an RM825 million allocation for the Bantuan Awal Persekolahan scheme for students of all economic backgrounds, under Budget 2023.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz announced the early schooling assistance was being increased from RM450 million this year.

He said that payments will be made beginning January next year and RM150 will be paid to each student, from the current RM100.

The Education Ministry has again received the largest chunk of the national budget at RM55.6 billion, compared to RM52.6 billion for 2022. — Malay Mail