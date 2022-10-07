Cabinet meeting went on as usual, various matters discussed, says PM

PUTRAJAYA (Oct 7): The Cabinet meeting held today went on as usual with various matters discussed, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

“…went on as usual, many issues were discussed,” he told reporters before leaving Perdana Putra here after chairing the two-hour-long Cabinet meeting here.

The weekly Cabinet meeting, normally held on Wednesdays, is held on Fridays when Parliament sits.

On Budget 2023, Ismail Sabri said he will give his input after it is tabled.

“Let’s wait until it is tabled,” he said briefly. — Malay Mail