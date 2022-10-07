Civil servant fined for punching girlfriend’s husband in Puncak Borneo

KUCHING (Oct 7): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a civil servant RM5,000 in default 10 months’ jail for punching his girlfriend’s husband in the face.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar convicted Mohd Saufi Safri, 30, on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 325 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for up to seven years in prison or a fine upon conviction.

According to the charge, Mohd Saufi caused grievous hurt to a 54-year-old man on June 2, 2022, around 12.40am at a house along Jalan Puncak Borneo.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim found Mohd Saufi in his bedroom with his (victim’s) wife.

When the victim confronted Mohd Saufi, the latter reacted by punching him in the face, causing injuries to his nose and mouth, and resulting in a fight.

The incident was also witnessed by the victim’s son.

The victim later lodged a police report and Mohd Saufi was arrested on Oct 4.

According to the investigation, the victim fractured his nasal bone during the fight.

It is understood that the victim found his second wife wearing just her underwear during the incident.

He apparently discovered the affair from acquaintances in the housing area.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while Mohd Saufi was unrepresented by counsel.