Delegation of potential investors holds session with Dr Rundi

KUCHING (Oct 7): A delegation of 25 businessmen, mostly from Peninsula Malaysia, paid a courtesy call on Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom here on Tuesday.

Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM) vice president, who is also Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sarawak (ACCCIS) president, Datuk Tan Jit Kee led the delegation.

A press release said the businessmen from Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Johor, Sabah, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, and Sarawak sought to explore investment opportunities.

The delegates were potential investors looking for opportunities to collaborate with their counterparts in Sarawak, especially in fruits and vegetables, aquaculture, livestock, and technology service.

“With the peninsula’s broader experience and the use of technology and quality control, it would help in modernising and developing Sarawak’s agriculture sectors. It would also help to propel our agriculture sectors towards modern, competent agriculture and subsequently achieve our dream to make Sarawak a net exporter of food by 2030,” Tan said during the engagement session.

“As always, ACCCIM and ACCCIS will keep continue play vital roles to facilitate more domestic direct investments (DDI) into Sarawak, especially in the agriculture and food sectors, which in turn establish more complete value chains for the agriculture industries in Sarawak.”

The four-day, three-night agricultural mission included visits to pepper farms arranged by the Malaysia Pepper Board, Sarawak Biodiversity Centre, empurau aquaculture farm, vegetable farm, pineapple farm, and coconut farm.