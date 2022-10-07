Envoy: US can work with whoever wins GE15 in M’sia

KUCHING (Oct 7): The United States (US) can work with any parties or coalition that forms the Malaysian government in the 15th General Election (GE15).

US Ambassador to Malaysia Brian McFeeters said although the embassy has been following the speculation on GE15 with great interest, it will not will not express any views on the matter.

“The election is very much an issue for Malaysians, we do follow it with great interest. But we don’t really express a view other than we work with the government of Malaysia no matter who that government is.

“What’s important to us is to have a great continuity with all of our programs in the country including in Sarawak,” he told reporters during the Sarawak’s press roundtable event at Sarawak Biodiversity Centre, here, today.

McFeeters said this in response to a question on what were his thoughts on Malaysia’s GE15 that can be held anytime. Yesterday, the movement and whereabouts of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob became the focus of the media following strong speculation on the dissolution of Parliament to pave the way for GE15.

Meanwhile, commenting on his visit to Sarawak, McFeeters said under the leadership of Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg the state is going in the right direction especially in the area of renewable energy.

He said following his courtesy call on Abang Johari yesterday, both parties have also reiterated commitment to strengthening relationship especially on talent development.

“Yesterday in the meeting, we were also able to talk about some of the exchange programs that we have, where we sent people to the US in various exchange programs like Southeast Asia Youth Leadership Program.

“He (Abang Johari) is also hoping to have more US companies to help develop the petrochemical sectors in Sarawak,” he added. – Bernama