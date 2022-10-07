Four families made homeless after house fire in Kapit

KAPIT (Oct 7): Four families have been made homeless after a fire razed their double-storey house at Tatai Kenyalang, Jalan Selirik here on Thursday.

The Kapit Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) received a distress call at 5.40pm firemen were quickly mobilised to the scene.

Despite the rain, it took 12 firemen to put out the fire before bringing it under control at 6.30pm, preventing the fire from spreading to nearby houses.

The double-storey wooden house was divided into four units, with a total of 29 occupants.

No casualties were reported from the incident.