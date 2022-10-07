Fun-filled fellowship dinner for KTS Group employees to mark 60th anniversary

KUCHING (Oct 7): Some 500 KTS Group of Companies employees attended the KTS Fellowship Dinner last night in conjunction with the group’s 60th anniversary celebration.

The fun-filled night at KTS Garden here was attended by staff from across the country.

Tea FM staff emceed the event and also rendered a medley of songs.

Staff from Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu, and Miri presented songs of various genres, while Sabah representatives performed the traditional Kadazan-Dusun Sumazau dance.

From the peninsula was a dance made famous on TikTok to the song ‘As Long as You Love Me’.

There were also many lucky draw sessions featuring KTS Group of Companies’ products such as Matabi Berry and Stihl machinery, air conditioners from Vinoplus and Gree, food products as well as honey.

For the ‘Call Your Name Game’, 10 participants won an RM60 angpow each, three winners from the ‘Conqueror Game’ received RM100 each, while winners of the ‘Yes or No Game’ received RM100 each.

Winners of the badminton, table tennis, as well quiz competitions also received their prizes during the dinner.

Among those present were KTS Holdings directors Chuo Kuong Ping and Kenny Law Hui Kong.