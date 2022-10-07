Good balanced, pro-people and recovery-based budget

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 7): Budget 2023 for Sabah and Sarawak is a marked increase from the previous years, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili.

Describing it as a “good balanced, pro-people and recovery-based”, he attributed the increased allocation for the East Malaysian states which was unveiled in Budget 2023 by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz on Friday, to the focus stressed through the Special Council on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MKMA63).

He added that despite the challenges on the revenue receipts, the allocations did not divert away from meeting the basic needs of the people, of which RM6.3 billion was allocated for development of Sabah, and RM5.4 billion for Sarawak: while for rural development, a total of RM1.5 billion for Sabah and RM2.55 billion for Sarawak.

“For Sabah and Sarawak, the development needs and focus highlighted by the MKMA63 have been acted on and provided for, including providing development allocations for poverty and B40 group.

“More importantly funds for basic infrastructure have been maintained, and in some cases, increased especially for rural roads, water and electricity, and digital infrastructure.

“The MKMA63 stressed on the need for increased allocation for medical and educational facilities, especially addressing dilapidated (daif) rural schools and clinics, which is highlighted in this budget,” he said.

Touching on security, the Kota Marudu Member of Parliament added that the concern on border security, especially on assets and the speedy construction of the Customs, Immigration, Quarantine and Safety (CIQS) centres along the Sabah-Sarawak-Kalimantan border districts has been acted on, and given serious financial attention.

“The focus on economic recovery is spot on. The extra push for the revival of manufacturing and tourism sectors are both timely and much needed,” said Ongkili.

He stressed that stronger voices for attention and financial focus from Sabahans and Sarawakians are now increasingly being heard, respected and acted on.

“Having said that, the room for further improvement is still huge. Although there is an increase in allocation, it is still not satisfactory and up to the level, based on the requests from Sabah and Sarawak.

We still have a long way to go in meeting the needs of Sabahans and Sarawakians.

“We are grateful with the increasing openess of the Federal Government in providing better allocation, especially for rural development, but we will continue to utilise MKMA63 as a platform to press and push for basic development needs for both states.”