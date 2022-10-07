GRS should have own TV station, says Pekadin

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 7): The Sabah Kadazandusun Murut Welfare and Education Association (Pekadin) has suggested the state government of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) consider following in the footsteps of Sarawak to have its own TV station.

In making the call, Pekadin vice president Simon Malubii said the time had come for the Sabah government to make a paradigm shift in the broadcasting arena by taking the necessary steps to make TV Sabah a reality.

He opined the move is appropriate and timely to promote and disseminate the unique character of the culture and art of peoples of different races in Sabah, dubbed the Land Below The Wind.

Simon said that while Sabah has over 36 races and sub-ethnic groups, they always live in peace and harmony.

According to him, TV Sabah can also be a platform to showcase the talent of Sabahans who are making a name for themselves both within and outside the country.

“At the same time, it also opens up opportunities for producers of drama and visual content from Sabah, especially in promoting the uniqueness of the state’s community culture,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Simon said the success of the Sarawak government in establishing its own TV station, which is now known as TVS, should be an inspiration for the GRS government to operate its own television station, thus providing a sense of pride for the over three million Sabahans.

He believes that the people of Sabah will certainly welcome the efforts of the Sabah government to achieve the desired result.

“Pekadin is optimistic that the GRS government under the leadership of Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor will be in a position to deliver the goods and of course that is in line with the spirit of the Malaysia agreement (MA63),” he said.