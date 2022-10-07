Henry: GPS machinery in Mas Gading ready for GE15

BAU (Oct 7): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) machinery in Mas Gading is ready for the 15th General Election (GE15) if the Parliament is dissolved anytime soon, said Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

Henry, who is Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) vice president, said the party has named civil engineer Lidang Disen as candidate to wrest back Mas Gading for GPS.

“We the GPS team in Mas Gading are actually ready anytime the election is called. The GPS team here is still intact since the state election last year.

“For Mas Gading, we have already identified our candidate. Not many names surfaced, so far only one name. We just concentrate on that candidate and we just pursue as long as the grassroots support him,” he said to reporters here yesterday after a project site visit.

Lidang had earlier been named by PDP president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing as the party candidate during the launch of GPS operations room for Mas Gading parliamentary constituency on Sept 18.

Henry said that Lidang has been moving actively on the ground to meet the people in both Tasik Biru and Opar state constituencies which constitute Mas Gading, and the feedback has been positive.

“The final decision (on whether Lidang will be GPS candidate) will be made by the top leaders of GPS. We the grassroots leaders only put up the name and it is up to the top leaders to decide.

“But at the moment, on the ground we are pursuing one single name to avoid confusion, and to make sure the people on the ground accept and support the candidate. We also make sure the candidate has the calibre and can deliver for us,” he said.

Henry also said Lidang is not new to the people on the ground, having been involved in political activities at the grassroots level.

“He is not someone who is new to the people here,” he said.

Mas Gading is currently represented by Mordi Bimol from Democratic Action Party (DAP) who won the seat by 3,204-vote majority by defeating PDP candidate Datuk Anthony Nogeh Gumbek, who was then contesting under Barisan Nasional (BN) ticket.

Premier of Sarawak and GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg during the Bau Gawai Open House 2022 had called on voters in Mas Gading to ensure the parliamentary seat is returned to GPS to ensure it does not lag behind in development.

Abang Johari had also said he wished to see GPS making a clean sweep of all three Bidayuh-majority parliamentary seats; namely Mas Gading, Puncak Borneo and Serian.