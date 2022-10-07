KTS Group of Companies to remain strong, weather challenges victoriously, says MD

KUCHING (Oct 7): KTS Group of Companies has covered a long and revolutionary journey since its incorporation in 1962 and will continue to do so in the years to come, said managing director Dato Henry Lau.

He noted KTS began with just a handful of people and very limited resources.

“In all these years that have passed, we have experienced many things, we have experienced success, failure, and crises.

“Obviously at the end of the day with a good team like yourself and also the company directors and management teams, we are able to emerge successfully and victoriously above all obstacles and difficulties,” he said in his keynote address today at a seminar for managers in conjunction with KTS’ 60th anniversary celebration.

Lau said he was happy to note that the company and staff had weathered lows and crises successfully, including the recent Covid-19 pandemic and its lockdowns for many months that caused the group’s operations to come to an almost complete standstill.

“We survived through all these tough crises and came out strong and undeterred. One important thing, which we did, was not to give up, no matter how difficult it is. Our commitment is to the group, to all of you who work in the company, and the families that depend on your earnings.

“We built up KTS over the 60 years, putting our blood and sweat into it, to make sure we take care of each other’s well-being and to make sure our families and staff are fine, (so that) everything will function smoothly,” he said.

Lau thanked staff who have continued to stay in the KTS family over the years, saying he is very pleased that the long service staff list is getting longer, running into the thousands.

“I am thankful for everyone who are here and who are not here as there are so many of you. Most importantly for me, is to say thank you on behalf of the company shareholders and board of directors.

“Because of your contributions, we are able to celebrate this 60 years’ anniversary,” he said.

On the seminar, Lau said he hoped the managers present will be able to learn from each other on their nature of business.

“Because of the diverse nature of our business, it’s time for everyone to try to understand what we are doing, to see if there are any synergic activities to complement each other,” he added.

There were eight presentations of various businesses under KTS Group of Companies during the seminar – Holdings and Management Services; Timber; Food and Hospitality; General and Industrial Products; Property, Construction, and Development; Media; Insurance; and Agriculture.