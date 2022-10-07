Longhouse Loan Scheme benefits 51 households in Selangau

BINTULU (Oct 7): The Longhouse Loan Scheme under the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) has benefited 51 family units from three longhouses in Selangau district, under Tamin constituency.

The family units from Rumah Das in Stapang, Rumah Narang in Oya and Rumah Penshie in Siong each received RM30,000 in building materials. This totals up to RM1,530,000 overall given out through the scheme.

Sarawak Premier’s political secretary, Edwin Banta said that the scheme helps longhouse folks to build their new units without the burden of a financial loan, as they are allowed monthly instalments as low as RM100 over a period of 25 years.

He said this during the handing over of offer letters to the family units from the longhouses.

Among those present at the event were HDC’s Longhouse Section officer Brendan Kamin, Councillor John Antieng, Penghulu Julia Awal and Penghulu Bansa.

“With this kind of loan, it would be a relief to the longhouse residents as they will be able to build their new longhouses with ease through the low monthly instalments,” Edwin said.