Man fined RM2,000 for trespassing on Sibu church

SIBU (Oct 7): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 31-year-old man RM2,000 in default two months in prison for criminal trespassing on a church.

Magistrate Mohd Syukri Mokhtar convicted Tiong Kwong Ling on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 441 of the Penal Code, which is punishable under Section 447 of the same Code.

The Section provides for a maximum six months’ jail, or a maximum fine of RM3,000, or with both upon conviction.

Tiong, who was unrepresented by counsel, failed to settle the fine.

According to the charge, he lawfully entered a church at Jalan Berjaya and then unlawfully remained there with the intent to annoy its owner on Sept 29, 2022 at 3.35pm.

Based on the facts of the case, the complainant was informed that the church’s iron drain cover had been stolen.

A check of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera recording found that an unknown man riding a motorcycle had stolen the drain cover.

She then lodged a police report.

Tiong was arrested on Oct 4 at a house at Jalan Belian at 3.15pm.