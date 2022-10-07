Man nabbed in Sibu with drugs valued at over RM5,000

SIBU (Oct 7): Police have arrested a 50-year-old man here on suspicion of drug possession.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the man was picked up around 4pm on Wednesday (Oct 5) at Jalan Ulu Oya.

“A body check revealed the suspect was in possession of two plastic packets containing crystal clumps suspected to be methamphetamine weighing 52.80 grams valued at RM5,180 and 1.70 grams of ketamine worth about RM200,” he said in a media statement today.

Zulkipli said the suspected was brought back to the police station and a urine test conducted was positive for drugs.

“The suspect was remanded for four days pending further investigation,” he said.

He added the suspect is being investigated under Section 39B and Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Section 39B provides for a death sentence or life imprisonment and a minimum 15 strokes of the rotan, while Section 15(1) carries a fine of not more than RM5,000, or up to two years in prison, or both.