MoH: Noodle batches discovered by Singapore to contain pesticide not sold locally

KUCHING (Oct 7): Two instant noodle variants found by Singapore authorities to be contaminated with pesticide have not been imported into Malaysia, the Ministry of Health (MoH) has confirmed.

MoH said in a statement today that the affected batches involved Mi Sedaap Korean Spicy Chicken Instant Noodles (expiry date of May 21, 2023) and Mi Sedaap Korean Spicy Soup Instant Noodles (expiry date March 17, 2023).

“Based on our findings, the data of the Food Safety Information System of Malaysia has confirmed that Mi Sedaap Korean Spicy Soup Instant Noodles products were imported to Malaysia.

“However, there was no record of product entry involving the ones with the above expiry dates,” said the statement.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has directed distributor Sheng Sheng F&B Industries Pte Ltd to recall the affected products from Indonesia due to the presence of ethylene oxide.

SFA said the recall is ongoing.

According to the statement, following the detection of ethylene oxide in Haagen-Dazs ice cream products in August 2022, SFA surveyed other food products including instant noodles for the presence of ethylene oxide.

“Ethylene oxide was not detected in any of the food products surveyed other than Mie Sedaap instant noodles. This triggered SFA to conduct regulatory testing of Mie Sedaap products so that we could take enforcement actions.

“So far, presence of ethylene oxide was confirmed in Mie Sedaap Korean Spicy Soup instant noodles and Korean Spicy Chicken instant noodles,” said the agency.

SFA said it is also continuing regulatory testing of other Mi Sedaap instant noodle products.

“We are also working with the importers and Indonesian authorities to investigate and rectify the cause of ethylene oxide contamination.

“Should ethylene oxide be detected beyond the stipulated maximum levels, SFA will initiate recalls of the affected products as a precautionary measure,” said the agency.

Ethylene oxide is a pesticide that is not authorised for use in food as it is used to fumigate agricultural products to prevent microbial contamination, explained SFA.

Under the Singapore Food Regulations, ethylene oxide is allowed to be used in the sterilisation of spices.

The Maximum Residue Limit (MRL) of ethylene oxide in spices should not exceed 50mg/kg (50ppm).

“Although there is no immediate risk to consumption of food contaminated with low levels of ethylene oxide, long term exposure may lead to health issues. Therefore, exposure to this substance should be minimised,” advised the agency.

SFA added consumers who have purchased the implicated products are advised not to consume them, while those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.