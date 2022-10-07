DAP man: PBK-PSB pact to help BN-PN-GPS win GE15

KUCHING (Oct 7): The electoral pact between Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) that is made out of convenience is not targeted at defeating Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) but instead to assist the BN+PN+GPS government in the fight against Pakatan Harapan (PH), said Michael Kong Feng Nian.

The special assistant to Sarawak DAP chairman said without any presence outside of Sarawak, PBK and PSB would have to partner with a coalition; be it the government or the opposition.

“At the present moment, the only coalition parties with the national presence that have a chance to form the federal government are PH, Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN),” said Kong in a statement here yesterday.

He added PBK’s Voon Lee Shan had in his press statement made known to the public that the aim of this new alliance is to defeat PH in the general elections.

“This confirms DAP’s concerns since the last Sarawak state election; which were how genuine were these parties in being a true opposition party against the government of the day.

“As we can observe, these parties are also insincere in the political struggle for the people. PBK and PSB are parties that only suddenly become active when the elections draw near but go into hibernation mode after the elections.

“This is evident after the recently concluded 12th Sarawak state election in December 2021 when all the candidates and/or party members from PBK, PSB and PBDS were nowhere to be seen,” he said.

He said it is clear that PBK and PSB are entering the upcoming general election with the aim of collaborating with BN or PN.

“A vote for PBK and PSB is a vote for BN and PN and this will open the route for Umno politicians like Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Najib Razak to run this country once again.

“The only way forward for Malaysia is another hard reset where we put these BN and PN political parties back on the backburner while we rebuild Malaysia. We must not allow PBK and its allies to continue to fool us with their political narrative. Let us all consolidate our opposition votes behind PH to bring the fight against the BN+PN+GPS government,” he said.