PBDS’ Bobby says will not clash seats with PSB, PBK

KUCHING (Oct 7): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) has assured that they will not clash with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) in any seat in the 15th general election (GE15).

The assurance came from PBDS president Bobby William, who said the party would honour the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with PSB and PBK in Sibu recently.

He said PBDS would not field any candidate or endorse anyone to contest seats they have agreed to allow PSB or PBK to contest in GE15.

“This includes Lubok Antu and Sri Aman. Yes, we are opening our door to the incumbents of the two seats if they wish to join us.

“But whether they will get to defend their seat as PBDS candidate or not, it depends on our discussion and negotiation with PSB and PBK.

“PBDS will not clash with PSB or PBK,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Bobby said PBDS had signed the MoU with PSB and PBK to fight against Malaya-based parties and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) as one strong team by not clashing with each other.

He said each party would be responsible to look after its own affairs, including to nominate its candidates.

“I can say this is the first move for us to work together for Sarawak’s better future as all presidents are co-chairmen of this coalition.

“We in PBDS will contest using our own symbol, and the same goes to PBK and PSB, which will be using their own party symbols,” he said.

Bobby said for now, PBDS had decided to contest in three seats – Sibuti, Julau and Kapit.

He said he would contest in Sibuti, Robert Saweng in Kapit and Susan George in Julau.

Robert and Susan are PBDS youth and women chief respectively.

In the last general election, PBDS only contested in Sri Aman through its president, the late Cobbold John Lusoi.