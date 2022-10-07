PM: Budget 2023 consistent with Malaysian Family ideals

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 7): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the theme of Budget 2023 was in line with the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) concept of providing for all groups and races in the country.

He said the government wanted to focus on helping Malaysians, and said the allocations in the federal spending plan were a reflection of this.

“It fits the Keluarga Malaysia theme,” he said when met at the Parliament building after the tabling of Budget 2023 this evening.

“The Budget focuses on all the efforts we want undertaken under Keluarga Malaysia, with allocations for the B40, M40, women, people with disabilities, and more. There will be enough to look after all of them.

“We even have allocations to develop the rural and inner-city areas so we can reinvigorate the economy. Besides that, there are also allocations for the coming flood season so we can be well prepared to face it,” he added.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz tabled a RM373.3 billion Budget 2023 this evening, the largest ever in the history of the country. – Malay Mail