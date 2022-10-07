Premier: Amendment to include Sarawak civil servants on LHDN board fair deal

KUCHING (Oct 7): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has called the federal Cabinet agreeing to amend the Inland Revenue Act 1995 (Act 533) to include state civil servants from Sarawak in the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) “a fair deal”.

He said this is because the state’s representative on the board would be privy to the tax revenue collected nationwide as well as how much Sarawak contributes to the national coffers.

Abang Johari opined that it will also be fair for all parties involved in the distribution of tax revenue because after the Act is amended, anything received by the state from the federal government would be based on a formula.

“The reason why we want the inclusion of our representative in the LHDN is because we want to work out a formula on how much Sarawak should receive annually. It should be based on a formula and not based on a fixed number,” he told reporters after performing the ground-breaking for the Hikmah Headquarters Complex and Tahfiz School Building in Petra Jaya here today.

He explained that the nation’s revenue should be distributed based on a formula because when the nation earns a lot, then the state should expect more, however if the nation is not earning much, then Sarawak should also expect to receive less.

“We also don’t want cases such as the nation is earning much but we are not receiving more from them. We only want to fight for what Sarawak truly deserves, which is getting a fair amount of share from the nation’s revenue,” he said.

Should the Act be amended, he said Sarawak’s representative on the board would be the State Financial Secretary (SFS).

At present the current SFS is Dato Sri Dr Wan Lizozman Wan Omar.

Yesterday, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said in a statement that the federal Cabinet has approved an amendment to Act 533 to include state civil servants from Sabah and Sarawak in the authority’s board of directors.

He said the decision was made during the Cabinet meeting on Sept 30 and the proposed amendment will be tabled in Parliament to seek approval.

Tengku Zafrul pointed out the federal Cabinet’s approved amendment would institutionalise representatives from Sabah and Sarawak in the board apart from enabling civil servants from the two states to be appointed.