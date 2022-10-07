Rhinos end winless run

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 7): Sabah FC returned to winning form after beating ten-man Penang FC 4-1 in their last Super League home fixture at the Likas Stadium on Friday night.

The victory earned through goals from Baddrol Bakhtiar, Park Tae Su, Saddil Ramdani and Stuart Wilkin ensured the Rhinos continue to hold onto their second placing in the league.

Sabah went into the match desperate to end a four-game winless run in the league.

And the Datuk Ong Kim Swee-coached side showed their intent from the start, although it was not until the 33rd minute that they managed to find the back of the net.

The Rhinos captain Baddrol raced unchallenged to the near post to head home an Alto-Linus’s cross from the right.

Penang FC were then reduced to ten men in the 42nd minute when Rafael Vitor, being the last man, was shown a red card for a late tackle on Saddil Ramdani who was through on goal.

Despite the many advantages, the Rhinos however failed to break a stubborn Penang side and to make matter worse, Muhammad Adip Abdul Ra’op stunned the home crowd when he headed home a 70th minute equaliser.

Sabah goalkeeper Khairul Fahmi Che Mat had earlier made a brilliant stop of Muhammad Jafri Muhammad Firdaus Chew’s initial header but the ball went as far as Adip who could not miss from point blank range.

Penang’s joy lasted only two minutes though as Sabah restored the one-goal lead when Park ghosted into the near post to head home a Saddil’s free kick from the right.

There was no turning back for Sabah from then on as Saddil powered home a penalty kick in the 79th minute to make it 3-0 after N. Thanabalan was pushed from behind in a goalmouth melee.

Sabah continued to push for more goal late on and Stuart added his name among the scorers when he smashed the ball into the roof of the net following a corner kick.

With the win, Sabah moved to 39 points to strengthen their grip on second placing with two games left to play.

The Rhinos will conclude the campaign with consecutive away ties starting with Sri Pahang FC on October 11 before taking on newly crowned league champions Johor Darul Ta’zim on October 15.