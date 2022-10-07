Sibu to host M’sia’s first world confab on community, ICT in development

KUCHING (Oct 7): Sibu will be hosting the country’s first-ever international conference on the role of community participation and communication technology in setting up the development agenda.

Organised by the University of Technology Sarawak (UTS), the international conference entitled ‘Participatory Design Conference (PDC)’ will be held next year with the theme ‘Reaching Out: Connecting Beyond Participation’.

In this conference, Sarawak will gather about 500 international and national researchers, academicians, stakeholders and local communities from multidisciplinary fields who are interested to jointly explore progress in issues and challenges related to social and communication technology and in-depth look at issues of the last decades such as communication infrastructure, rural communities and poor neighbourhoods.

The conference also aims to increase community awareness, especially on the legal impact of conflicts between stakeholders and community.

Sarawak will also gain more in terms of knowledge expansion, networking, professional relationships and collaborations, education outcomes, fundraising and future research capacity in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) development.

For further information, visit https://pdc2024.org or contact Conference co-chairs Associate Professor Dr Tariq Zaman (tariqzaman@uts.edu.my) or Gary Loh Chee Wyai (gary@uts.edu.my).