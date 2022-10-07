Stage 4 cancer patient in Kuching sentenced to 2-year good behaviour bond for trespassing

KUCHING (Oct 7): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a Stage 4 cancer patient to two-year good behaviour bond for trespassing into a house belonging to a 43-year-old man in September.

The accused, Mohd Azlan Liza, 34, from Kampung Segedup pleaded guilty before Magistrate Zaiton Anuar for a charge framed under Section 448 of the Penal Code which provides a jail term up to three years, or fine up to RM5,000, or both, upon conviction.

The accused committed the offence on Sept 28, 2022, around 7am at a house in Taman Homemart in Jalan Desa Wira, Batu Kawa here.

Based on the facts of the case, the house owner who was away during the incident received a call from his neighbour who informed him that a man had entered into his house compound.

After he lodged a police report and instantly went home, he found the accused was sleeping in front of his house, with the gate still locked.

The accused was subsequently arrested by the police and the investigation revealed that the house owner did not suffer any losses.

It was understood that the accused was also charged under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft in a separate Magistrates’ Court, but he pleaded not guilty.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while the accused was unrepresented by a legal counsel.