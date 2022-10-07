S’wak allocates RM50 mln for emergency repairs, replacement during monsoon

MIRI (Oct 7): The state government is allocating RM50 million for emergency repairs or replacing public infrastructure and facilities damaged during the monsoon season, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said this had been approved by the state cabinet recently and will take effect this year.

Uggah, who is also Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman, announced this in a press conference after chairing a meeting with the Miri Division Disaster Management Committee and related agencies.

“The RM50 million allocation was approved by our Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) in the last Cabinet meeting. Similarly, this RM50 million will be allocated for subsequent years,” he said.

Uggah said the fund will enable faster responses to repairs or replacements needed for landslides, bridges, roads and other infrastructures damaged during monsoon or rainy season.

“However, it is incumbent for the Public Works Department to undertake the mitigation works without delay with these funds available. With this fund, we don’t have to wait for a long time (for these repairs or replacements),” he said, adding this was particularly needed in vulnerable areas in the state such as Baram.

On another note, Uggah said he was happy with the preparation and plans made to face the coming monsoon season

“There are currently eight forward stations stocked with food supplies in Miri division and 23 statewide. There are 40 community response teams with over 11,000 members who are able to be first responders to flood and emergencies in their respective locations, pending the arrival of government agencies,” he said.

Also present were Miri Division Disaster Management Committee chairman Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin as well as Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau.